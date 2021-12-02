See All Podiatric Surgeons in Pismo Beach, CA
Dr. Byron Collier, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Byron Collier, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Science and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Collier works at Five Cities Foot and Ankle in Pismo Beach, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Five Cities Foot and Ankle
    911 Oak Park Blvd Ste 106, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 481-9100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Five Cities Foot and Ankle
    1525 E Main St # B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 481-9100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synostosis of Talus and Calcaneus - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CenCal Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Physicians Choice Insurance Service, LLC
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Growers Insurance Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr. Collier. Very impressive podiatrist who is personable and talented.
    — Dec 02, 2021
    About Dr. Byron Collier, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • 1497133631
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Medical School
    • Mount Auburn Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    • Western University Of Health Science
