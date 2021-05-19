See All Radiation Oncologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Byron Dasher, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Byron Dasher, MD

Dr. Byron Dasher, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Dasher works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dasher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    821 SAINT SEBASTIAN WAY, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Byron Dasher, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1518923416
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Doctors Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Byron Dasher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dasher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dasher works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Dasher’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

