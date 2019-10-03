Dr. Byron Diehl, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Diehl, DDS
Overview
Dr. Byron Diehl, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Redlands, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Orthodontics by Byron E. Diehl, DDS, MS104 E Olive Ave Ste 204, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 308-5026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Diehl and team for taking care of my little man. We are so pleased with the results and can’t wait for phase II. Even little brother can’t wait to get his braces on. You and your staff are so welcoming and incredibly friendly. You guys made having braces a fun experience.
About Dr. Byron Diehl, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diehl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diehl works at
335 patients have reviewed Dr. Diehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diehl.
