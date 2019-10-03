See All Orthodontists in Redlands, CA
Dr. Byron Diehl, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (335)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Byron Diehl, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Redlands, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Diehl works at Orthodontics by Byron E. Diehl, DDS, MS in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthodontics by Byron E. Diehl, DDS, MS
    104 E Olive Ave Ste 204, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 308-5026

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ceramic Dental Braces
Damon® Clear Braces
Damon® System
Ceramic Dental Braces
Damon® Clear Braces
Damon® System

Treatment frequency



Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Damon® Clear Braces Chevron Icon
Damon® System Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Overbite
Palatal Expander Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Two-Phase Orthodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 335 ratings
    Patient Ratings (335)
    5 Star
    (322)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Byron Diehl, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568585651
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

