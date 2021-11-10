Dr. Dubow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byron Dubow, MD
Overview of Dr. Byron Dubow, MD
Dr. Byron Dubow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Dubow's Office Locations
Urology Associates of the Central Coast116 S Palisade Dr Ste 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 434-1408
Urology Associates of San Luis Obispo A Medical Group Inc.225 Prado Rd Ste D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 434-1408
Urology Associates of the Central Coast1310 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-1408
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
he was very thoughtful and thorough. He did not act rushed and made sure my uncle understood everything before moving on. He is a very kind man. I would recommend him to anyone needing a urologist.
About Dr. Byron Dubow, MD
- Urology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
