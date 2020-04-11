Dr. Erstine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byron Erstine, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Byron Erstine, DO
Dr. Byron Erstine, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Erstine works at
Dr. Erstine's Office Locations
Las Cruces Office2907 Hillrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 449-8949
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with the Sinus Institute has been good. I have seen WESLEY the PA and he has been great. He is great at explaining what is going on and what I should expect. Dr Erstine did my sinus surgery and recovery is going well. Thank you.
About Dr. Byron Erstine, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1487847174
Education & Certifications
- Mount Clemens General Hospital
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Lyon College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erstine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erstine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erstine has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erstine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Erstine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erstine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erstine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erstine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.