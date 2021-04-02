Overview of Dr. Byron Haitas, MD

Dr. Byron Haitas, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, TN. They graduated from University of the Witwatersrand and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Ashland City Medical Center and Unity Medical Center.



Dr. Haitas works at Centennial Heart - Interstate Dr in Manchester, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Ashland City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.