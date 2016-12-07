Dr. Byron Humble, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Humble, DO
Overview of Dr. Byron Humble, DO
Dr. Byron Humble, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.
Dr. Humble works at
Dr. Humble's Office Locations
Multicare Rockwood Orthopedics Sports Medicine Center Foot Ankle Center1414 N Houk Rd Ste 208, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 755-5560
Northwest Tms Center16201 E Indiana Ave Ste 5300, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 530-5420
- 3 1415 N Houk Rd Ste D, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 838-2531
Multicare Valley Hospital12606 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 924-6650
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Humble was easy to talk to and answered all my questions truthfully, even the hard ones. He gave me the best surgery possible, and it turned out great. I like the fact that he glued my scare instead of stapling it. It made for a lot better scare recovery and I had hardly any bleeding. I would recommend him to my friends and family for surgery.
About Dr. Byron Humble, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1053391508
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humble works at
Dr. Humble has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Humble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humble.
