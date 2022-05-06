See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Byron Limmer, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Byron Limmer, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Mo

Dr. Limmer works at Byron & Rachel Limmer Mds in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Limmer Dermatology
    4630 N Loop 1604 W Ste 316, San Antonio, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 496-9929

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 06, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Limmer for my annual skin check. The exam was just OK--I would have preferred that he spend more time & use magnification goggles. He has a wonderful bedside manner. Office staff was pleasant and competent. Office suite was beautifully decorated and exam room was modern & clean. Dr. Limmer didn't try to upsell me on any cosmetic procedures.
    snowyh — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Byron Limmer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1407963796
    Education & Certifications

    • U Mo
    • U Ala
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Byron Limmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Limmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Limmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Limmer works at Byron & Rachel Limmer Mds in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Limmer’s profile.

    Dr. Limmer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Limmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

