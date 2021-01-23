Dr. Byron Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Patterson, MD
Overview of Dr. Byron Patterson, MD
Dr. Byron Patterson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
Primary Care Sports Medicine18411 Clark St Ste 302, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 501-7276
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Today my experience with Dr.Patterson and staff was amazing. I really am thankful for him and his office. He is so calm and relaxed and so professional Thank you very much I am dancing like I’m on Saturday night live lol God bless you all. ????
About Dr. Byron Patterson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, Primary Care Sports Medicine
- University Of California At Los Angeles, Pediatrics
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson speaks Armenian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
