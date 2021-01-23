Overview of Dr. Byron Patterson, MD

Dr. Byron Patterson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at Primary Care Sports Medicine in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.