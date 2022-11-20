Dr. Byron Perkins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Perkins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Byron Perkins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med|University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Perkins works at
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Clinic1825 Academy Dr, Anchorage, AK 99507 Directions (907) 931-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
Never had to wait more than 5minutes before being seen. Very focus on delivering the best and most suitable manipulation. Very rarely was a second visit necessary. After each visit I felt great relieve from pain or tightness Thanks for years of excellent services. Michel Villon
About Dr. Byron Perkins, DO
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1558444349
Education & Certifications
- Doctor's Hopsital|Doctors Hospital - Columbus, OH
- Oklahoma Osteopathic Hospital Tulsa Ok
- Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med|University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins speaks Japanese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.