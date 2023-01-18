See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD

Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Santos-Flores works at Ophthalmology Consultants in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in Des Peres, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yogesh Reddy, MB BS
Dr. Yogesh Reddy, MB BS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Santos-Flores' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmology Consultants
    6157 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 926-3647
  2. 2
    Ophthalmology Consultants
    12990 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 909-0633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Entropion
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Santos-Flores?

    Jan 18, 2023
    I was very fearful and worried about having the small cyst removed from my upper eyelid. Dr. Santos walked in and immediately put me at ease. He is professional, informative, approachable, and empathetic. His chair side manner is exemplary. Top notch physician.
    Mrs. Lawrence — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Santos-Flores to family and friends

    Dr. Santos-Flores' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Santos-Flores

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD.

    About Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740307354
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • O'Donnell Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos-Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santos-Flores has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santos-Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santos-Flores has seen patients for Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos-Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos-Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos-Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos-Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos-Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Byron Santos-Flores, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.