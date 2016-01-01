See All Ophthalmologists in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Byron Tabbut, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Byron Tabbut, MD

Dr. Byron Tabbut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.

Dr. Tabbut works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Chino Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tabbut's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prescott
    3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 (928) 220-6548
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Chino Valley
    399 W Palomino Rd, Chino Valley, AZ 86323 (928) 208-4637

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Paralytic Strabismus
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinitis
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Procedure
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypopyon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Photokeratitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Photo: Dr. Byron Tabbut, MD
    About Dr. Byron Tabbut, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1245229145
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Byron Tabbut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabbut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabbut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabbut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabbut has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabbut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabbut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabbut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabbut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabbut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

