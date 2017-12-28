Dr. Byron Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Vaughn, MD
Overview
Dr. Byron Vaughn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Minnesota Children's Hospital Fairview420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 624-9709
-
2
Ear Nose and Throat Clinic University of Minnesota Health Clinics and Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE Fl 4, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 624-9709
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughn?
Dr. Vaughn was my last hope before surgery. I transferred care to him after a terrible experience with another MD at another competitor. He changed my treatment plan and had me back to ‘normal’ in 90 days (after a nearly 2 year flare). As someone with IBD would understand, a flare is a very stressful time for a patient. Dr. Vaughn and the IBD team went out of their way to help me get better. Myself and my family are forever grateful!
About Dr. Byron Vaughn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1255503223
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.