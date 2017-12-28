Overview

Dr. Byron Vaughn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Vaughn works at University of Minnesota Children's Hospital Fairview in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.