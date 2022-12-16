Overview

Dr. Byung Ahn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Prolapse and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.