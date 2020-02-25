Dr. Byung-Joon Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byung-Joon Ahn, MD
Dr. Byung-Joon Ahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry, Doctor of Optometry|University of Vermont, Doctor of Medicine.
The Eye Associates - Sun City Center3894 Sun City Center Blvd, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (866) 865-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Eye Associates - Ellenton7915 US Highway 301 N Ste 101, Ellenton, FL 34222 Directions (866) 865-2020
- Medicare
Dr. Byung-Joon Ahn is an excellent Retinal Specialist. I went to him with floaters in my left eye and he diagnosed my problem as a retinal tear. Laser surgery for the tear was no fun, but Dr. Byung-Joon Ahn was very patient and professional in dealing with me. I just returned today for a post op two week checkup. He took his time and looked at my eye from every angle possible. Excellent seal was his report. I am very thankful for this man, and grateful we have Doctors with his skill here in Bradenton.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1649492711
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- New York Hospital of Queens|New York Medical College
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry, Doctor of Optometry|University of Vermont, Doctor of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Chorioretinal Scars and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahn speaks Korean and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
