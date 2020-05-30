Dr. Byung Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byung Lee, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Byung Lee, DO
Dr. Byung Lee, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Mak Kleiger DDS959 E Walnut St Ste 216, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (818) 583-6151
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
My experience with Dr. Lee was a positive one as he prescribed medication that did actually work and also cured my psoriasis that I have had for 35 years. I think he is very well educated and does fine work!
About Dr. Byung Lee, DO
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1780975136
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.