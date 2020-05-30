Overview of Dr. Byung Lee, DO

Dr. Byung Lee, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Mak Kleiger DDS in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.