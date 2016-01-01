Overview

Dr. Byung Yu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at University Consultants in Allergy & Immunology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.