Dr. Byung Yu, MD

Allergy & Immunology
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Byung Yu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Yu works at University Consultants in Allergy & Immunology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Rush Allergy
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 117, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 942-6296
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:15am - 6:00pm

  Rush University Medical Center

Hives
Nasopharyngitis
Asthma
Hives
Nasopharyngitis
Asthma

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Food Poisoning
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Angioedema
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Food Allergy
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunization Administration
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Itchy Skin
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Radioallergosorbent Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergy Shots
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Common Cold
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
IgM Deficiency
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Latex Allergy
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sulfonamide Allergy
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Allergy & Immunology
    36 years of experience
    English, Chinese and Korean
    1518925650
    Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
    St Joseph Hospital
    St Joseph Hospital
    LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Yu works at University Consultants in Allergy & Immunology in Chicago, IL.

    Dr. Yu has seen patients for Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Asthma, and more.

    Dr. Yu speaks Chinese and Korean.

    Dr. Yu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

