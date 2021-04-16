Dr. Camilla Chance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camilla Chance, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Camilla Chance, MD
Dr. Camilla Chance, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Chance works at
Dr. Chance's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta GYN PC1348 Walton Way Ste 4100, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-1381
-
2
University Hospital1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 774-2315
-
3
Obgyn Partners of Augusta Professional Corporatio465 N Belair Rd Ste 2A, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 722-1381
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chance?
Very helpful and easy to talk to. I had my previous doctor for MANY year’s and had to find a new GYN. I Chose Dr. Chance off of my insurance list due to top star marks and she is definitely a 5 star doctor. The office is very efficient and Dr. Chance was doing everything she could to make me comfortable. We talked about my history and my family history. I am very happy I chose this office and Dr. Chance, this office also does mammograms and genetic testing.
About Dr. Camilla Chance, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013022029
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chance works at
Dr. Chance has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chance. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.