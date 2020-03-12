See All Gastroenterologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. C Foster, DO

Gastroenterology
4.6 (93)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. C Foster, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Foster works at Jefferson GI Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson GI Associates
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 401, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids

Gastritis
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heartburn
Hepatitis C
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Biliary Drainage
Biliary Dyskinesia
Celiac Disease
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Ischemic Colitis
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatic Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Stomal Ulcer
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Thorough, patient and extremely knowledgeable. Took the time to explain the procedure and the associated results. Highly recommend Dr. Foster!
    About Dr. C Foster, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1598052748
    Education & Certifications

    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • UMDNJ-SOM (Osteopathic Medicine)
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. C Foster, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster works at Jefferson GI Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Foster’s profile.

    Dr. Foster has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

