Dr. C Funsho Fagbohun, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. C Funsho Fagbohun, MD

Dr. C Funsho Fagbohun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Fagbohun works at MEMORIAL HERMANN HEALTHCARE in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fagbohun's Office Locations

    Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
    17500 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 725-5000
    Sugar Land Office
    16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 208, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962
    C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd PA
    1601 Liberty St Ste A, Richmond, TX 77469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962
    C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd Pacenter for Women's
    7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 201, Richmond, TX 77406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962
    Gulfton Medical Center- Houston location
    6306 Gulfton St Ste 203, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Oakbend Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 25, 2021
    Dr. Fagbohun is great!!! -He has delivered all my babies. He wasn't my doctor when I delivered my oldest son(now 14), but he was the attending physician then and he was so caring that I have been going to him since then. -For my second son(now 10) was induced at 39 weeks because he was too big. Even though he was over 8 pounds, it was the easiest delivery ever. I went to the hospital at 9pm and had him the following day by 9 am. -My third pregnancy at 36 years old was twins. It was a high risk because of my age and because they were twins. I was very scared & had gestational diabetes, sciatic nerve pain, could barely walk and I was not the best patient because I was VERY emotional. However, Dr. Fagbohun was so caring, he put up with all my thousand questions and every time I left his office I had no doubts. He coordinated care with MFM doctors for my twins and another doctor for my diabetes. I was able to make it to 37 weeks and I have a beautiful baby girl and baby boy.
    About Dr. C Funsho Fagbohun, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629016415
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Acog
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Christus St Joseph Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Marquette University / College of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School

