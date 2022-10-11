Dr. Albers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Albers, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Albers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Albers works at
Locations
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-8978Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with this amazing doctor. He greeted me warmly and made me feel comfortable immediately. I had many questions which he answered thoroughly and I never felt rushed. His knowledge base is unbelievable and he not only gives you your answers but also provides data to back things up. I am so grateful to have found this wonderful doctor and I highly recommend him to anyone who wants an intelligent and very caring doctor who definitely loves what he does!
About Dr. Carl Albers, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982784047
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albers has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Albers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albers.
