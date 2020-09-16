Dr. C Howell Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Howell Tucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. C Howell Tucker, MD
Dr. C Howell Tucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Dr. Tucker works at
Dr. Tucker's Office Locations
Fayetteville340 BRANDYWINE BLVD, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-7950Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I had an appointment for our yearly eye exam. The front desk gave us exceptional service, and the medical staff was professional, efficient and friendly. Dr Tucker completed the eye exam and explained his findings in a clear and easy to understand manner. We are extremely pleased with Dr. Tucker and his staff.
About Dr. C Howell Tucker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225092471
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- U Miss Med Ctr
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Stye and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
