Overview of Dr. C Howell Tucker, MD

Dr. C Howell Tucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Tucker works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Stye and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.