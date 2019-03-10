Dr. Carol Keene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Keene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carol Keene, MD
Dr. Carol Keene, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Keene's Office Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings21 Highland Ave SE Ste 200, Roanoke, VA 24013 Directions (540) 982-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Keene is skilled in a variety of areas, including perinatology(the specialty for high risk pregnancies). She is gifted at diagnosing issues that other physicians might not diagnose. Her cheerful personality is a plus.l
About Dr. Carol Keene, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Genetics
