Overview of Dr. Carol Keene, MD

Dr. Carol Keene, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Keene works at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.