Dr. C Mackenzie, MD
Overview of Dr. C Mackenzie, MD
Dr. C Mackenzie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with U Manitoba Hosps
Dr. Mackenzie's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1669Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
A caring compassionate and brilliant physician.
About Dr. C Mackenzie, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1750344289
Education & Certifications
- U Manitoba Hosps
- Internal Medicine
