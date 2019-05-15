Dr. Neuwelt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark Neuwelt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clark Neuwelt, MD
Dr. Clark Neuwelt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Eden Medical Center.
Dr. Neuwelt's Office Locations
East Bay Rheumatology Medical Group Inc.13851 E 14th St Ste 301, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 357-1303
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Eden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
a pleasure
About Dr. Clark Neuwelt, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1598786790
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuwelt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuwelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuwelt has seen patients for Arthritis, Lupus and Sjögren's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuwelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuwelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuwelt.
