Dr. C Pittman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (19)
Map Pin Small Athens, GA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. C Pittman, MD

Dr. C Pittman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Pittman works at Pittman Plastic Surgery in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pittman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pittman Plastic Surgery
    3320 Old Jefferson Rd Ste 100, Athens, GA 30607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 549-3203
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 01, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Pittman and his entire staff was absolutely the best! My surgery will soon be a year ago in October it went very well and my follow up with Dr. Pittman was so professional and he is amazing!
    Sherri — Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. C Pittman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1881794519
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Sw/parkland Hospital
    • Wake Forsest Med Ctr/Nc Bapt Hospital
    • North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • University Of Georgia
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. C Pittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pittman works at Pittman Plastic Surgery in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pittman’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

