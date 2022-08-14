Dr. C Michael Purmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Michael Purmer, MD
Overview
Dr. C Michael Purmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Purmer works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Heart Center Cardiology2220 Lynn Rd Ste 208, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4907Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicare
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purmer?
I have been truly blessed by Dr. Purmer. He takes time to talk through the issues of my heart and has helped me understand what I need to do to maintain health.
About Dr. C Michael Purmer, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1124058169
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- University of California - Medical Center
- University of California - Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purmer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purmer works at
Dr. Purmer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purmer speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Purmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.