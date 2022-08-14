Overview

Dr. C Michael Purmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Purmer works at Regional Heart Center Cardiology in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.