Dr. C Samuel Ledford, MD
Dr. C Samuel Ledford, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional, friendly and caring. Listens to what you have to say. Thank you.
About Dr. C Samuel Ledford, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- National Naval Med Ctr|William Beaumont Hospital
- National Naval Med Ctr
- National Naval Medical Center
- UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Dr. Ledford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ledford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledford has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledford.
