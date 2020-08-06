Overview of Dr. Chiyyarath Sreenivasan, MD

Dr. Chiyyarath Sreenivasan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Pampa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sreenivasan works at Amarillo Nephrology Assocs PA in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.