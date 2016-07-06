Dr. C W Edmondson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmondson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C W Edmondson, DDS
Dr. C W Edmondson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lavale, MD.
Aspen Dental12317 Winchester Rd SW, Lavale, MD 21502 Directions (855) 384-4371
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Knowledgable, professional, and negotiable. Gentle destist with a heart!
- Dentistry
- English
- 1497727754
Dr. Edmondson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edmondson accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmondson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmondson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmondson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmondson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmondson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.