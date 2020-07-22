Overview

Dr. Carl Woods Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with SGMC Lanier Campus, South Georgia Medical Center, Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Woods Jr works at Valdosta Gastroenterology Associates LLC in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Adel, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.