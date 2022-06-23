Dr. C Spencer Ahn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Spencer Ahn, DDS
Overview
Dr. C Spencer Ahn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Depew, NY.
Dr. Ahn works at
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dentistry of Lancaster5007 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 272-9153
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahn?
Straightforward, professional, pleasant, and thorough. Good recommendation.
About Dr. C Spencer Ahn, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1821293960
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.