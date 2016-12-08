Dr. Cadence Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cadence Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Cadence Kim, MD
Dr. Cadence Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Urological Associates PC2137 Welsh Rd Ste 2D, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions
-
2
Urological Associates PC1342 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr Kim and her staff are true professionals. Dr.Kim takes the time to explain everything to you and makes sure that you are at ease before you leave. She also has the wisdom to refer you to other doctors so that you health and wellbeing are first and foremost.
About Dr. Cadence Kim, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1902809304
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- University of California, Davis Medical Center

- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
383 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.