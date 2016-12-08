Overview of Dr. Cadence Kim, MD

Dr. Cadence Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.