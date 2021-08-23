Dr. Ramharrack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cadesa Ramharrack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cadesa Ramharrack, MD
Dr. Cadesa Ramharrack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ramharrack's Office Locations
- 1 195 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 422-8000
- 2 5205 Church Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 240-8500
- 3 1 Brookdale Plz Dept Of, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramharrack?
Very pleasant doctor that takes time to listen and give an helpful advice to her patient. A knowledgeable and caring doctor. Recommend for ladies that are in need of competent and caring OB/GYN.
About Dr. Cadesa Ramharrack, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1831445303
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramharrack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramharrack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramharrack has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramharrack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramharrack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramharrack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramharrack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramharrack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.