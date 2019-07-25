Dr. Cadrin Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cadrin Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cadrin Gill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School|RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
-
1
Office231 W Vernon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Kedren Community Care Clinic4211 Avalon Blvd Ste A, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Directions (323) 234-0616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gill?
Dr. Gill is very passionate about quality healthcare for the community
About Dr. Cadrin Gill, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1891851861
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King Hospital
- Monmouth Med Center|Monmouth Medical Center
- Rutgers Medical School|RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.