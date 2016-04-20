Dr. Linn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cady Linn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cady Linn, MD
Dr. Cady Linn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Dr. Linn works at
Dr. Linn's Office Locations
-
1
Kiley Ob Gyn13121 Olio Rd Ste 220, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 621-2244
-
2
Community Physicians for Women Llp7120 Clearvista Dr Ste 2500, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-9500
-
3
Community Surgery Center North8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linn?
Dr. Linn is fantastic. She is very caring, gentle and kind. I appreciate her love for her work and the amount of respect and care she give to her patients. I underwent a procedure in her office that had some very terrible side effects, and she was there with me, checking on me for 3+ hours. She never once discounted my pain and was very understanding and even nurturing. Dr. Linn is a phenomenal physician and I hope I am able to be a patient of hers for years to come.
About Dr. Cady Linn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1275793069
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linn works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Linn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.