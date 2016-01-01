See All Hematologists in Bryan, TX
Dr. Caesar Capistrano, MD

Hematology
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Caesar Capistrano, MD

Dr. Caesar Capistrano, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Capistrano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3201 University Dr E Ste 250, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 731-8558

About Dr. Caesar Capistrano, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205905494
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
