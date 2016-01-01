Overview of Dr. Caesar Preposi, MD

Dr. Caesar Preposi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Preposi works at Roosevelt Pediatrics in Woodside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.