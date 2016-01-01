Dr. Caesar Preposi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preposi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caesar Preposi, MD
Overview of Dr. Caesar Preposi, MD
Dr. Caesar Preposi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Preposi works at
Dr. Preposi's Office Locations
-
1
Roosevelt Pediatrics4033 69th St Ste 1A, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 478-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Preposi?
About Dr. Caesar Preposi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346200151
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preposi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preposi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preposi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preposi works at
Dr. Preposi speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Preposi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preposi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preposi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preposi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.