Overview of Dr. Caetano Coimbra, MD

Dr. Caetano Coimbra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidade Federal De Pernambuco, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Coimbra works at Dallas Brain, Spine and Skull Base Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.