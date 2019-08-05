Overview

Dr. Cain Dimon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Dimon works at William Beaumont Hsp Ctr Pn Mdc in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.