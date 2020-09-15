Overview of Dr. Cain Ranjan, MD

Dr. Cain Ranjan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Ranjan works at Mario Spagnuolo MD in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.