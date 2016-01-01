Dr. Caitlin Bertelsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertelsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caitlin Bertelsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Caitlin Bertelsen, MD
Dr. Caitlin Bertelsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Bertelsen's Office Locations
Southern California Ear, Nose, & Throat433 E Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 427-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Caitlin Bertelsen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1922471291
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
