Overview of Dr. Caitlin Bertelsen, MD

Dr. Caitlin Bertelsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Bertelsen works at Southern California Ear, Nose and Throat in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.