Dr. Caitlin Halbert, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.



Dr. Halbert works at Christiana Care Surgery in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.