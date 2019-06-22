Dr. Caitlin Halbert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caitlin Halbert, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caitlin Halbert, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.
Locations
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (240) 844-1488
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Man, Dr Halbert was exceptional. She has increased my expectations for future surgeons to an unfair level. My one week post op appointment she spent about 30 minutes talking to me and answering any questions I have. She also made one comment I’ll never forget: “you will always be my patient”. She opened herself to chat with on Facebook and through their portal.
About Dr. Caitlin Halbert, DO
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1528292257
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University
- Christiana Care Hlth System
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halbert has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Halbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.