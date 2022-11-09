Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD
Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine - Hearing and Speech Center428 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
2
Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
3
Neurological Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
Had my baby’s initial surgery with her and Dr. I. Days after we saw the big change of what they did. They are really expert at what they do.
About Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
- 1780837971
Education & Certifications
- J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman speaks French.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.