See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
4.8 (47)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD

Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Hoffman works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Hearing and Speech Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine - Hearing and Speech Center
    428 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center
    1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Neurological Surgery
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Memory Evaluation
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis - Dandy-Walker - Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intracranial Tumor Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?

    Nov 09, 2022
    Had my baby’s initial surgery with her and Dr. I. Days after we saw the big change of what they did. They are really expert at what they do.
    Angel — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hoffman to family and friends

    Dr. Hoffman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hoffman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD.

    About Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780837971
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoffman works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Hearing and Speech Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hoffman’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Caitlin Hoffman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.