Dr. Caitlin Green, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Green works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Caitlin Green, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English
    Female
    1902196140
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caitlin Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Green’s profile.

    Dr. Green has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Green has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

