Dr. Caitlin Schultheis, MD
Overview of Dr. Caitlin Schultheis, MD
Dr. Caitlin Schultheis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Schultheis' Office Locations
Women's Health Care4199 Gateway Blvd Ste 2500, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 471-0045
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Is it weird to LOVE your OB/GYN? If it is, call me weird. I adore Dr. Schultheis. She’s a great listener, the kindest soul, and was always there to put me at ease throughout my pregnancy. I would recommend her to anyone and everyone.
About Dr. Caitlin Schultheis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1871887067
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
