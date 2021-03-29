Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caitlin Szabo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Caitlin Szabo, MD
Dr. Caitlin Szabo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Szabo works at
Dr. Szabo's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Office275 Collier Rd NW Ste 100B, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-3656
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szabo?
I used her after switching from another doctor at this practice and I could not believe the night and day difference. I thought my first doctor was great and I felt safe and cared for during my first delivery. However, with Caitlin, I never once felt rushed. She always took her time with me, she answered all my questions and I TRULY felt like she was an advocate for me getting the care I need. As a black woman, we often feel as though our medical cares are unaddressed and are at a higher risk for dying during childbirth due to the above reason. Dr. Szabo fought for me to be seen by multiple other providers for blood work and heart health when I stated some of my concerns that I was having. Instead of waiting weeks to be seen by another provider for these issues, she fought for me to be seen the following week and got a head start with my blood work. Every step of the way, she asked questions regarding what step or treatment I felt comfortable with. I can't recommend her enough!
About Dr. Caitlin Szabo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013302033
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szabo works at
Dr. Szabo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.