Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD
Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Costanzo is a very skilled and experienced surgeon. She was able to remove a large cancerous mass from my daughter's rectum without having to give her a colostomy (which many other surgeons most likely would have done). She explains all scenarios to you in-depth and answers all questions you have. She is open to your input and takes all of your concerns into consideration. There isn't anyone else I would trust my family with if they would be in need of colon or rectal surgery - she is simply the best!
About Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costanzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costanzo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Costanzo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Costanzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Costanzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costanzo.
