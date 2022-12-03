See All Clinical Geneticists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Caleb Bupp, MD

Genetics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Caleb Bupp, MD is a Geneticist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Genetics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Edwards Syndrome Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Very good at answering questions and taking time to explain diagnosis.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Caleb Bupp, MD

    Specialties
    • Genetics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841432713
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Greenwood Genetic Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kosair Chldns Hosp U Louisville
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kosair Chldns Hosp U Louisville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Genetics and Clinical Genetics and Genomics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caleb Bupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bupp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bupp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

