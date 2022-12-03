Dr. Caleb Bupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caleb Bupp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caleb Bupp, MD is a Geneticist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Genetics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very good at answering questions and taking time to explain diagnosis.
About Dr. Caleb Bupp, MD
- Genetics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1841432713
Education & Certifications
- Greenwood Genetic Center
- Kosair Chldns Hosp U Louisville
- Kosair Chldns Hosp U Louisville
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Clinical Genetics and Clinical Genetics and Genomics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bupp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bupp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bupp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bupp, there are benefits to both methods.