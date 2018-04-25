See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Caleb Chen, MD

Nephrology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Caleb Chen, MD

Dr. Caleb Chen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Southwest Nephrology Associates, LLP- Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Missouri City, TX and Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1
    Main Office
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 304, Houston, TX 77074 (281) 437-9700
  2
    Bma Southwest Houston Dialysis Center
    8303 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX 77071 (713) 541-5541
  3
    Fmc Dialysis Services Missouri City
    1673 Cartwright Rd, Missouri City, TX 77489 (281) 437-9700
  4
    Southwest Nephrology Associates
    1429 Highway 6 Ste 305, Sugar Land, TX 77478 (713) 270-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Caleb Chen, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1730187105
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caleb Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

